Pictured every suspect being hunted by the Met Police after violence on London's streets

22 July 2020, 08:39 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 09:14

The Met Police are hunting for these suspects
The Met Police are hunting for these suspects. Picture: Met Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police have issued photos of 80 suspects they are hunting after violence broke out on London's streets during protests and illegal raves.

While speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said her officers had been dealing with a number of protests and unlicensed music events across the capital.

The Commissioner revealed over 250 people had been arrested with 80 suspects still being hunted.

Nick Ferrari pledged to the Commissioner all 80 images would be on the LBC website and here they are:

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 or Tweet @MetCC on Twitter quoting the relevant image number.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police
Police want to speak to these people
Police want to speak to these people. Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police
Officers are seeking these men after incidents in London
Officers are seeking these men after incidents in London. Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police
Do you know these men?
Do you know these men? Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police
Do you know these men?
Do you know these men? Picture: Met Police
Police are investigating violence during protests
Police are investigating violence during protests. Picture: Met Police
Officers would like to speak to these men
Officers would like to speak to these men. Picture: Met Police
Do you know these men?
Do you know these men? Picture: Met Police
Officers are looking for these men
Officers are looking for these men. Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police

More images can be found on the Met Police website here.

Do you know these men?
Do you know these men? Picture: Met Police
Detectives are hunting these men
Detectives are hunting these men. Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police
Scotland Yard wants to speak to these men
Scotland Yard wants to speak to these men. Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police
Suspect 46183 is being hunted by the Met
Suspect 46183 is being hunted by the Met. Picture: Met Police
Do you know these men?
Do you know these men? Picture: Met Police
More suspects being hunted by the Met
More suspects being hunted by the Met. Picture: Met Police
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386. Picture: Met Police

This article is being updated

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Layla Moran said Shamima Begum needs to come back to the UK to face justice

'Shamima Begum needs to come back,' says Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran

13 hours ago

Iain Dale had strong words for British Airways bosses

Iain Dale's message to British Airways: Stop treating your staff like dirt

23 hours ago

"Government must do a lot more in response to China," says Shadow Minister for Asia

"Government must do a lot more in response to China," urges Shadow Minister for Asia

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Labour to pay 'substantial damages' to seven whistleblowers over 'defamatory and false allegations'
Cressida Dick said people should call the police if they had concerns about people not wearing a mask in their shop

Cressida Dick says shopkeepers can call cops if someone refuses to wear a mask
Cressida Dick said 150 officers have been injured in six weeks

Cressida Dick reveals 150 officers have been injured in last six weeks

B&Q owner bumps up outlook as sunshine helps extend lockdown sales surge