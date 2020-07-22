Pictured every suspect being hunted by the Met Police after violence on London's streets
22 July 2020, 08:39 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 09:14
Police have issued photos of 80 suspects they are hunting after violence broke out on London's streets during protests and illegal raves.
While speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said her officers had been dealing with a number of protests and unlicensed music events across the capital.
The Commissioner revealed over 250 people had been arrested with 80 suspects still being hunted.
Nick Ferrari pledged to the Commissioner all 80 images would be on the LBC website and here they are:
Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 or Tweet @MetCC on Twitter quoting the relevant image number.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
More images can be found on the Met Police website here.
