Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'

By Sam Sholli

Piers Morgan has told LBC that the UK has become a society where people have been "bullied" into no longer being allowed to have an opinion.

The Good Morning Britain presenter told LBC's Nick Ferrari the societal change he was speaking of is "all being driven by this very illiberal, liberal, slightly fascist group of 'wokies'".

He said: "What was happening in the build-up to the pandemic struck me as extremely worrying.

"We've become a society where people were being bullied and cowed and shamed and vilified into no longer being allowed to have an opinion. They were being told how to think and act and behave and speak..."

He added: "It's all being driven by this very illiberal, liberal, slightly fascist group of 'wokies'...They think they're really 'woke' to all the world's problems.

"In fact what they want to do is not what the originators of 'wokery' wanted, which was to make people aware of social and racial injustice.

"But [they want] to actually drive a new form of lifestyle and to dictate how we all have to think and act and behave."