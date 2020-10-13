Exclusive

Piers Morgan tells LBC why Trump won't win the election

13 October 2020, 10:32

By Kate Buck

Piers Morgan has given his reasons why Donald Trump won't win the Presidential re-election, saying the coronavirus pandemic "found him out".

Speaking with LBC's Nick Ferrari, the former newspaper editor said the US President, who he has known since 2006, was a "very loyal friend" and would regularly call to check in.

But despite initially being an ardent supporter of Trump, in recent months Piers has become a critique of the 45th President, as the country became gripped by mass riots following the death of George Floyd, coupled with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has killed more the 215,000 Americans and infected almost eight million.

At the beginning of 2020 Trump was doing well - he had a roaring economy, he'd taken out the head of Isis, taken out the head of the Iranian military and was forging positive relationships with countries like Russia and North Korea.

"In many ways, you could say in January he was storming to a very comfortable reelection", Piers told Nick.

"Then he got hit by the pandemic. And in the same way as Boris Johnson in this country had a particular skills set to get elected in December, in the same way Trump did by being very populist and very upbeat and overtly positive.

"When these rather populist leaders got hit by a very serious health crisis those skills turned out to be very useless. In fact what the world needed were more Angela Merkels, former physicists who had the right idea of how seriously to take this and how to take appropriate action.

"Trump I think has been found out by the pandemic."

Marking his predictions for the 3 November election, Piers added: "I think he's going to get unseated in three weeks time unless something extraordinary happens.

"People are exhausted of the Trump circus in America and I think that when so many have died and you saw all the protests after the George Floyd killing and the cack-handed way he dealt with that too, I just feel like he's had a terrible year and America wants a period to reset and calm down."

Watch the full exchange between Nick and Piers in the video above.

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Laurence defended using "paedophile" as a slur against his online critics

Laurence Fox defends labelling critics 'paedophiles'

Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'

Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'
Laurence Fox told LBC he thought people were 'scared to speak'

Nick Ferrari challenges Laurence Fox over Black History Month and safe spaces
Does a Cornish Pasty count?

'Does a Cornish pasty count as a main meal?' Nick Ferrari questions a Minister
Keir Starmer vows to meet former Labour mayor who quit party over racism

Keir Starmer vows to meet former Labour mayor who quit party over racism
The Labour leader told LBC he didn't believe there was any scientific evidence for the 10pm curfew

Sir Keir Starmer: I doubt there's any scientific evidence behind 10pm pub curfew

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

Greater Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

15 hours ago

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

5 days ago

Hannah told LBC why she thought child marriages should be criminalised

'No parent who loves their child would force a 16-year-old to marry', says emotional caller

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Essex has asked to be placed under tighter lockdown meaures

Essex asks to be put under tighter lockdown measures after Covid-19 spike
What it means for business owners and employees

Tier 2 lockdown: What it means for business owners and employees
London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned the capital could move into a higher tier of coronavirus restrictions

London bracing for Tier 2 local lockdown 'within days'

The Met Police footage shows the moment the officer is hit

'I thought I was going to die' - armed police officer hit by Mercedes driver
The study suggests that around 5% of care home residents haven’t been tested at all.

Fifth of care home residents have not had Covid test since May, study suggests
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new three-tier local lockdown system on Monday

Covid alert level: What is a tier 3 lockdown and what areas will be included in it?
The company declined to reveal any more details about the illness

Johnson & Johnson halt Covid-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
Unemployment in the UK has hit a three-year high

Unemployment hits three-year high as coronavirus wreaks havoc on jobs
Lionel Barber's podcast What Next? launches on the Global Player on 20 October

Lionel Barber joins LBC to host new podcast series

Tom Swarbrick was left chuckling when this pub landlady told him how she planned to stay openq

Liverpool pub landlady's plan leaves Tom Swarbrick chuckling