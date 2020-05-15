Plumber who went viral after backing Boris on lockdown tells LBC of abuse he's received

By Adrian Sherling

The plumber who became a social media star for his no-nonsense response to Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement called LBC to talk about the abuse he received online afterwards.

He shot to prominence when he spoke to Channel 4 following the Prime Minister's broadcast about the changes to the lockdown rules.

He told them: "It's not really hard to understand. Be sensible in what you're doing and stay away - 2metres apart when you can - wear your PPE while you're at work.

"I'm not sure what you want? A full handbook to tell you what to do?"

That gave him huge popularity online - but also earned a lot of criticism - and he called LBC to reveal the abuse he has received from the left-wing.

Ryan the plumber called in to LBC to speak to Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

He told Nick Ferrari: "I have been getting a bit of grief, yeah, off a certain sector. They're calling me a thick plumber.

"I've been posted a picture of a doctor who sadly died with a message saying 'was he not being sensible? You're selfish.' But I was giving free call-outs to the NHS since 15th March. That's not selfish.

"They're portraying me like I'm this right-wing Brexit voter, certain political groups. I actually voted to Remain, but I just don't moan about the result.

"They're talking down to me like I'm some sort of idiot.

"I didn't sleep for a couple of days because of all the grief. I've never had anxiety before."

Ryan maintains the forthright views that made him so popular in the first place: "I don't know why we can't support our government in a time of crisis instead of ridiculing it.

"I wasn't making a political view. I was just saying that I clearly understand what Boris Johnson was saying.

"People just need to stop moaning. We live in the best country in the world. We're lucky to live where we live."

His whole interview is very entertaining - watch it in full at the top of the page.

