PM’s Brexit Deal “Head And Shoulders” Above The Rest, Education Secretary Says

2 April 2019, 13:21

Theresa May’s Brexit deal remains “head and shoulders” above other options for Britain’s EU exit, Education Secretary Damian Hinds said on Tuesday.

He spoke to Nick Ferrari ahead of the Prime Minister’s mammoth Cabinet session to try and break the Brexit deadlock.

Last night, MPs failed to find a majority on four alternative options following another round of “indicative votes”.

Damian Hinds spoke to LBC on Tuesday
Damian Hinds spoke to LBC on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

There are rumours the Prime Minister could bring her deal back for another “Meaningful Vote” this week.

And Mr Hinds believes it’s bar far the best option on the table.

He said: “I think the UK deal, the deal that our country has negotiated with the European Union remains head and shoulders above other options for how we might leave the European Union.

“If we move quickly this week, it may still be possible to avoid having those European parliament elections and for us to be able to get on and do this.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Richard Harrington joined Iain Dale on Tuesday night

Iain Dale Tests Alternative Brexit Options With Ex-Business Minister

6 days ago

Iain Dale slammed the caller's "disgusting" remarks

Iain Dale’s Fury As Brexiteer Says It’s “Not A Bad Thing” If Remain MPs Need Security

11 days ago

Theresa May

Dominic Raab's Instant Reaction To Theresa May's Brexit Statement

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Here

Ford to take 'long hard look' at UK future in no-deal Brexit

Britons most likely to have sex with booze and drugs - study

Daily Mail-backed Zipjet to clean up with Laundrapp merger

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari's Passionate Monologue On Why He Voted For Brexit

Jordan Pickford: Northumbria Police investigate alleged incident involving Everton goalkeeper