Police Federation Chair Says Officers Could ‘Absolutely’ Be Killed and Injured Without Tasers

The Chair of the Police Federation says officers could “absolutely” lose their lives in situations where having a taser would save them.

John Apter, the Chair, called the device “an essential, life-saving piece of kit” and revealed that an overwhelming 89% of police officers would have a taser if they were given training.

Nick Ferrari, who is spearheading the campaign Time for Taser, asked about the estimated costs of tasers for police forces which the Chair called “considerable.”

Nick Ferrari Talks to Chair of Police Federation. Picture: PA

The police officer is lobbying for ring-fence funding from the government and said he has heard “good noises” from the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Home Secretary.

In an exclusive poll this morning it was revealed that 73% of LBC listeners think officers should carry a taser.

