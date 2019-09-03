Police Federation Chair Says Officers Could ‘Absolutely’ Be Killed and Injured Without Tasers

3 September 2019, 15:13 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 15:41

The Chair of the Police Federation says officers could “absolutely” lose their lives in situations where having a taser would save them.

John Apter, the Chair, called the device “an essential, life-saving piece of kit” and revealed that an overwhelming 89% of police officers would have a taser if they were given training.

Nick Ferrari, who is spearheading the campaign Time for Taser, asked about the estimated costs of tasers for police forces which the Chair called “considerable.”

Nick Ferrari Talks to Chair of Police Federation
Nick Ferrari Talks to Chair of Police Federation. Picture: PA

The police officer is lobbying for ring-fence funding from the government and said he has heard “good noises” from the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Home Secretary.

In an exclusive poll this morning it was revealed that 73% of LBC listeners think officers should carry a taser.

Watch the monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"Things Are Heading For Disaster": Dame Margaret Beckett Blasts Boris Johnson Over Proroguing Parliament

"Things Are Heading For Disaster": Dame Margaret Beckett Blasts Boris Johnson Over Proroguing Parliament

4 days ago

WATCH: This Is What Prorogation Means For The Country

MUST WATCH: This Is What Prorogation Means For The Country

5 days ago

Lance Forman is the Brexit Party MEP for London

Brexit Party MEP Says MPs Are Collaborating With The EU

19 days ago

LBC Latest

Jason Roy: Ben Stokes Ashes heroics makes me want Spurs shirt
Nigel Farage Parliament Review

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Baby dunked in icy water after heart rate rises to 320 beats per minute

David Parnham: Self-styled 'Muslim Slayer' who sent fake anthrax to Queen sentenced