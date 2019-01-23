Counter Terror Police Have Stopped 18 Attacks In The Last Two Years

23 January 2019, 06:57 | Updated: 23 January 2019, 07:15

Counter terror police have told LBC they have thwarted 18 terror attacks in the UK in the last two years.

The head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told Nick Ferrari that the most recent attack that they stopped was designed to maim and kill innocent victims.

He was speaking at the launch of a new advert, designed to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.

And he revealed the success that last year's TV advert had in helping to intercept terror cells before they carried out attacks - 14 Islamist attacks and four from the far-right.

He told LBC: "We’re dealing with a record number of operations, over 700 and we’ve disrupted our 18th attack plot in this country. That is a significant change in tempo and pace and that hasn’t receded .

"What has been great is we’ve worked incredibly hard to stop them, hence the 18 disrupted plots.

Neil Basu revealed the police have stopped 18 terror attacks in two years
Neil Basu revealed the police have stopped 18 terror attacks in two years. Picture: LBC / PA

"We’re announcing today that effectively 18 plots have now been stopped and that has been in less than 2 years.

"This is a plot designed to attack, designed to maim and designed to kill and that has been stopped."

