Police have known about Madeleine McCann German suspect for three years, spokesman reveals

By Adrian Sherling

The Met Police have known about the German suspect in the Madeleine McCann case for three years, the family's spokesperson has told LBC.

The Sun newspaper claims his confession came on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance when he was watching a TV report with a friend in a bar.

McCann family spokesperson Clarence Mitchell told Nick Ferrari how the information came out.

He said: "What appears to have happened is on the 10th anniversary of Madeleine going missing back in 2017, there was some coverage on a German TV programme on a new appeal from Britain.

The spokesperson for Madeleine McCann's family spoke to Nick Ferrari. Picture: PA

"He allegedly was in a bar with an acquaintance, saw the coverage and allegedly indicated to the friend 'Oh I know all about that'.

"The friend's suspicions were aroused and subsequently the Met Police received a call naming him. That's how he became a subject of much greater focus and when they talked to German counterparts, he clearly was a man of interest.

"That's when the investigation into him began in earnest. So the police have known about him for at least three years."

