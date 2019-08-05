Police Should Be Investigated Over Fantasist Nick's Lies: Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari hit out at the policing watchdog which cleared some officers involved in the Carl Beech investigation without even speaking to them.

Paul Settle, a former Detective Chief Inspector who once led the Metropolitan Police's paedophile squad, criticised the policing watchdog for clearing the officers involved in the Carl Beech case, in some instances without even speaking to them.

Nick Ferrari was reading comments made by the former officer, who Nick said seemed "puzzled" at how the watchdog could clear officers without speaking to them.

Nick said in some instances "these Met officers, who've all moved on by the way, all moved on. Some of them are now enjoying pretty well funded pensions which you and I are paying for."

He said if there was a "question mark" then "shouldn't the investigation be reopened."

Carl Beech, the VIP paedophile ring accuser, who was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of 12 counts of perverting course of justice and one of fraud. Picture: PA

Some of the former officers have moved on to "highly profitable jobs in the private sector."

But, Nick said, "if you've got something so spectacularly wrong as involving the man who used to lead the British Army, various others, the head of MI5, the head of MI6, senior politicians, and indeed a former Prime Minister, and nothing comes."

Nick asked what would happen with the job listeners were in if they "screwed it up, to such a level involving a former Prime Minister?"

