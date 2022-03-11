Police shouldn't show support for Ukraine or wear gay pride badges, says watchdog

11 March 2022, 09:04

By Asher McShane

Police should not declare support for political movements because it “does damage to public confidence,” the outgoing chief inspector of constabulary told LBC today.

Asked whether he approved of police officers ‘taking the knee’ or showing support for other causes, Sir Tom Winsor, Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said: “I think it does damage to public confidence.

“The police in this country should not identify itself or associate itself with any political opinion.

“Of course they shouldn’t have taken the knee,” Sir Tom told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today.

“The model of policing we have in this country is the impartial and the objective enforcement of the law. You cannot do that if you are wearing something on your uniform which associates you with a particular point of view.

“It just isn’t OK, it’s not professional.”

He was also asked whether it was OK for officers to wear a Ukrainian flag in support of victims of the war in the country.

Sir Tom said: “It shouldn’t be permitted."

He said gay pride badges also shouldn’t be allowed because “it is associating yourself with what is perceived to be a widely popular opinion, it's not popular with everyone."

“If they take a Ukrainian flag, what’s the next flag they are going to wear?”

Yesterday Sir Tom set out his final annual assessment of the state of policing in England and Wales, saying there is no such thing as "thought crime" and that officers should stick to enforcing existing laws rather than trying to create offences that do not exist.

He said chief constables cannot "declare something that is not a crime to be a crime" in their force area, adding: "It is not illegal to think anything."

His comments follow reports that some police forces now treat misogyny and transphobia as hate crimes amid public concern about such behaviour.

Ex-Nottinghamshire police boss Sue Fish was reportedly the first chief constable to record misogyny as a hate crime in 2016.

Sir Tom said: "From time to time, one turns on the radio and there's retired chief constables declaring certain things to be crimes which are not crimes.

"I think it's necessary for me as chief inspector of constabulary to make it perfectly clear that is no part of our legal system...

"So for a former chief constable or for any police officer to say 'in my police area, such and such being a thought is a crime' is completely unsustainable."

His report said "there is no such thing as a thought crime", adding: "It is not appropriate for senior police officers, serving or retired, to assert a right of the police to declare anything criminal, least of all what people may think.

"They have no legal power to create criminal offences in their police areas or anywhere else. It is important that no-one is misled: the police enforce the law, they do not make it."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ferrari destroys eco protester

Furious Nick Ferrari cuts off eco-mob protester after they refuse to answer his question three times
Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Grant Shapps said the UK was sending £400m to Ukraine

Nick Ferrari demands foreign aid budget becomes the Ukrainian aid budget

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari Putin's invasion is not going to plan

Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

James Cleverly told LBC it was a 'badge of honour' that Putin had lashed out over UK sanctions

Minister: Putin criticism of UK sanctions is a 'badge of honour' for Government

Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

The barbers is based in Wickford

Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

Markov said Putin wants to install a new government in Ukraine

Putin's former spokesman tries to claim Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 'liberation'

Inna Sovsun spoke to LBC this morning

Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Gary Neville "brings life to politics".

'He brings life to politics': Andy Burnham welcomes Gary Neville to the Labour team
Andy Burnham has said he cannot see how the Prime Minister can survive the partygate scandal.

Isn’t it time to go Boris? Andy Burnham tells LBC ‘I don’t see how the PM can survive’
Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

James Heappey has said he is giving the PM the benefit of the doubt.

Boris 'deserves the benefit of the doubt' over partygate scandal, minister insists
Mr Heappey said Prince Andrew had been 'moved from public view'

Prince Andrew's Epstein and Maxwell links ‘horrifically ill-advised,' minister tells LBC
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

2 days ago

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

3 days ago

Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Met Police breached rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers, High Court rules
facebook

Facebook and Instagram will allow messages of violence against Russia and Putin
Russian TV broadcast criticism of the war despite the Kremlin's bid to clampdown on dissent

Russian state TV defies Putin and finally starts broadcasting criticism of the war
ben hodges

'Ukraine is gonna win, Kyiv will not be taken': Defenders will prevail, says ex US general
Richard and Tetyana endured a tortuous visa process

'Incomprehensible': Brit's wife 'ordered to go 500 miles to war-torn Kyiv' for UK visa
Ukraine has warned that Kyiv is a fortress as Russia moved to encircle it

Russian armoured convoy 'on the move' as Klitschko warns Kyiv is now a 'fortress'
Boris Johnson has warned Russia could use chemical weapons

Boris warns Russia could use chemical weapons as Ukrainians seen 'fighting for food'
Owen Miller, 60, was filmed waving the breadknife in the officers face.

Shocking footage shows man threaten officer with bread knife for clamping his Mercedes
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Thomas Pickering, former US Ambassador to Russia, has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, President Putin is stepping "very close" to being a fool.

'Putin is stepping very close to being a fool', says ex-US ambassador to Russia