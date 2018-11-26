Police Union Chief Warns An Officer Will Be Murdered Soon In The UK

The chairman of the Police Federation has told LBC the violence on the streets will mean that a police officer will soon be murdered in the UK.

The nation was shocked last week by the video of two police officers being repeatedly kicked by a gang in Merton, south-west London.

John Apter says this kind of attack is now commonplace - 71 police officers are injured in England and Wales every day - and it's only a matter of time until an officer loses their life.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Apter said: "I get sick to death of politicians of any party who stand on the steps of parliament or wherever it may be and proclaim their support for policing.

"But all that we're hearing is warm words. We're not having anything tangible or a meaningful injection of cash. I'm at my wit's end.

"They really need to step up because I'm telling you, a police officer is going to be murdered in this country.

John Apter had some strong words for politicians. Picture: LBC

"And it will be because of the lack of support, as in back-up, that they have or the lack of equipment that they have.

"I can see it happening and it's a terrible place for me, as the National Chair of this organisation, to say such a thing, but I truly believe it.

"My colleagues across England and Wales are doing the absolute best they can. They are professional, dedicated men and women and are working in the most desperate situations on occasions."