Does Policing Minister Agree With Boris Johnson's "Spaffed" Comments

14 March 2019, 10:43

Policing Minister Nick Hurd told Boris Johnson that he was wrong to say that police budgets spent on historical child abuse is "spaffed up the wall".

The former Foreign Secretary made the controversial comments yesterday on LBC when he was asked about knife crime in London.

He told Nick Ferrari: "I think an awful lot of money, an awful lot of police time, now goes into these historic offences and all this malarkey and you know £60million I saw has been spaffed up the wall on some investigation into historic child abuse?"

That caused a lot of controversy, with a number of MPs writing to the Chief Whip to ask him to act on Mr Johnson's words.

Nick asked the Policing Minister if he agreed and he responded: "Spaffed is a new word for me, I don't really know what it means."

Nick warned him not to look it up, saying: "I looked it up this morning, you're not going to like it."

Nick Hurd, the Policing Minister
Nick Hurd, the Policing Minister. Picture: LBC

Mr Hurd continued: "I share a lot of the reservations that you and listeners have expressed about specific individual historic child abuse cases and how they have been handled.

"Speaking as Policing Minister, I'm very very clear that the top priority is serious violence and knife crime.

"But I don't want it to be a choice. My priority is to get more resources into a police system that is too stretched.

"I don't want to send any signal to the police that the government doesn't want them to investigate child sex abuse."

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Iain Dale’s Warning To People Calling MPs "Traitors" After No-Deal Brexit Vote

16 hours ago

Dominic Grieve says a no-deal Brexit would be "unlawful"

A No-Deal Brexit Would Be "Unlawful", Dominic Grieve Says

1 day ago

Anna Soubry said Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t really want a People’s Vote

Anna Soubry Says Corbyn Doesn’t Really Want A People’s Vote Because "Remain Would Win"

1 day ago