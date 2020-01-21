Nick Ferrari applauds Boris Johnson's plan to get tougher on terrorists

21 January 2020, 07:44

Nick Ferrari praised Boris Johnson's plan to demand tougher sentences for terrorists after finding out some are jailed for just THREE years.

The government has confirmed plans to increase minimum sentences for the most serious terrorism offences. A range of measures being outlined will also see the most dangerous offenders denied early release from prison.

They could also have to take a lie detector test to prove they've reformed and are not planning to carry out another attack.

Nick applauded the move after looking at current sentencing guidelines.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Terrorists found guilty of a serious crime that carries a maximum sentence of life will serve at least 14 years.

"Currently - can you believe this - the minimum was three.

"You're involved in a terror attack, you can be convicted and it would have got you three, it will now get you 14. That, undoubtedly, is talking tough.

Nick Ferrari praised the plan to get tough on terrorists
Nick Ferrari praised the plan to get tough on terrorists. Picture: PA / LBC

"Also, offenders given extended fixed terms, such as 20 years, are in for the duration, not freed halfway through on license, as was the case with Usman Khan, the London Bridge attacker.

"You get 20 years, you will serve 20 years. I think we all applaud that."

Watch his view at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Mark Francois: "I'm confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

Mark Francois: "I'm pretty confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

4 days ago

Iain Dale's caller didn't hold back on his criticism for Bongs For Brexit

This country is bonkers: Angry caller rages at ex-Minister over Brexit bongs

5 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari heard how easy it is to fool lie detector tests

Tough on terror? Expert reveals how easy it is to fool a lie detector test

Businesses say they are still in the dark about post-Brexit trade with the EU

Family of Emiliano Sala still waiting for answers a year after his death
Nigel Farage speaks passionately about Harry and Megan

Nigel Farage has some stern words for Meghan and Harry