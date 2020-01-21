Nick Ferrari applauds Boris Johnson's plan to get tougher on terrorists

Nick Ferrari praised Boris Johnson's plan to demand tougher sentences for terrorists after finding out some are jailed for just THREE years.

The government has confirmed plans to increase minimum sentences for the most serious terrorism offences. A range of measures being outlined will also see the most dangerous offenders denied early release from prison.

They could also have to take a lie detector test to prove they've reformed and are not planning to carry out another attack.

Nick applauded the move after looking at current sentencing guidelines.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Terrorists found guilty of a serious crime that carries a maximum sentence of life will serve at least 14 years.

"Currently - can you believe this - the minimum was three.

"You're involved in a terror attack, you can be convicted and it would have got you three, it will now get you 14. That, undoubtedly, is talking tough.

Nick Ferrari praised the plan to get tough on terrorists. Picture: PA / LBC

"Also, offenders given extended fixed terms, such as 20 years, are in for the duration, not freed halfway through on license, as was the case with Usman Khan, the London Bridge attacker.

"You get 20 years, you will serve 20 years. I think we all applaud that."

Watch his view at the top of the page.