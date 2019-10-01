Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Live On LBC At 8.30am

1 October 2019, 08:14 | Updated: 1 October 2019, 08:17

Boris Johnson in the LBC studio
Boris Johnson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC / Matt Crossick

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is live on LBC at 8.30 this morning being grilled by Nick Ferrari.

Mr Johnson will be speaking live from the Conservative Party Conference, as he is set to unveil his Brexit plan to the EU.

The plans reportedly include creating "customs clearance zones" in both Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic - as an alternative to the problematic backstop.

He is also sure to be asked about two controversies at the moment - his relationship with American businesswoman Jennifer Acuri and the allegation by journalist Charlotte Edwardes that he groped her inner thigh.

Listen live at 8.30am

This is what happened last time Mr Johnson was interviewed by Nick Ferrari.

