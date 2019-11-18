Prince Andrew interview has damaged The Queen: Royal correspondent

18 November 2019, 10:34

A leading Royal correspondent has said the decision to allow Prince Andrew to take part in his disastrous interview will have damaged The Queen.

Prince Andrew stated that he had received approval from "higher powers" to take part in the interview about his relationship with disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Pundits believe that is referring to approval from The Queen.

And speaking to Nick Ferrari, Royal correspondent Peter Hunt said that decision will cause problems for Her Majesty.

He said: "This interview was his attempt to convince us a) that he didn't have sex with this woman Virginia Roberts three times, he said that three times in this interview.

"But also more importantly for us, the public, to forgive him for yet another lacks of judgement.

"The evidence is from Emily Maitlis, the interviewer, who has said twice now that this went 'higher up'. When Prince Andrew talks about 'higher up', he's not talking about the Queen's Private Secretary or the Master of the Household. He's talking about his mother, The Queen.

"That's important, because that shows that her judgement is also being questioned for allowing her residence, Buckingham Palace, to be used for this.

Prince Andrew's interview has damaged the Queen a Royal correspondent has said
Prince Andrew's interview has damaged the Queen a Royal correspondent has said. Picture: PA

"I suspect today, we will see coming out of Buckingham Palace what will be Operation Protect The Queen. I suspect there will be briefings suggesting that she didn't [know].

"But I think that's shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nadhim Zahawi with Iain Dale

Iain Dale quizzes Conservative Minister on the party's new immigration announcement

23 hours ago

Jo Swinson was commenting on an interview by the Duke of York

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says she was 'quite dismayed' watching Prince Andrew's interview

1 day ago

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to Iain Dale

Jo Swinson tells LBC the Lib Dems will not support a Corbyn led government

1 day ago

LBC Latest

General election: Boris Johnson delays corporation tax cuts

Israel Folau criticised by Australian Prime Minister for bushfire comments
The controversial calendar, which has been withdrawn

Vegans force vets to cancel nude calendar over sheep photo

The podcast will feature all of the best content from LBC's Election 2019 coverage

The LBC Election 2019 podcast: Subscribe now