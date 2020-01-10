Prince Harry's priorities have changed, his friend tells LBC

Prince Harry took the unprecedented step to step down as a senior Royal to protect his close family, his friend has revealed.

Work is said to be underway to find a solution over the future role of of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the Royal Family after they announced they would be spending more time in North America.

Dean Stott served with Harry in the Armed Forces and told Nick Ferrari that getting married and having a child has made Harry reconsider his priorities.

He said: "He was born into this life. He's a young father and a young husband, so his priorities have changed in the last couple of years.

"Being a father and a husband myself, my main priority is that inner circle. That's what he's doing to protect it.

"The British tabloids will always remind him of his mum and his deepest fear is history repeating itself."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Harry's friend Dean Stott. Picture: LBC / PA

Royal commentators have suggested that Harry has been influenced by Meghan, but Mr Stott insisted: "This is the Harry I know.

"He's actually quite a shy person. The Harry that you don't know is the Harry we saw in the military, where he was most comfortable because he didn't have the press around him. I don't think anyone outside of the military has seen the real Harry.

"The real Harry is very easy-going. He's got a good presence. He's very astute and has a good head on his shoulders.

"There's a lot of speculation that he is being influenced by Meghan, but he's an independent person and I think it's 50-50. They've both come to this solution.

"And I don't think it was an easy decision. It's a brave decision and probably the hardest decision of his life."