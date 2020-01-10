Prince Harry's priorities have changed, his friend tells LBC

10 January 2020, 07:46

Prince Harry took the unprecedented step to step down as a senior Royal to protect his close family, his friend has revealed.

Work is said to be underway to find a solution over the future role of of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the Royal Family after they announced they would be spending more time in North America.

Dean Stott served with Harry in the Armed Forces and told Nick Ferrari that getting married and having a child has made Harry reconsider his priorities.

He said: "He was born into this life. He's a young father and a young husband, so his priorities have changed in the last couple of years.

"Being a father and a husband myself, my main priority is that inner circle. That's what he's doing to protect it.

"The British tabloids will always remind him of his mum and his deepest fear is history repeating itself."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Harry's friend Dean Stott
Nick Ferrari spoke to Harry's friend Dean Stott. Picture: LBC / PA

Royal commentators have suggested that Harry has been influenced by Meghan, but Mr Stott insisted: "This is the Harry I know.

"He's actually quite a shy person. The Harry that you don't know is the Harry we saw in the military, where he was most comfortable because he didn't have the press around him. I don't think anyone outside of the military has seen the real Harry.

"The real Harry is very easy-going. He's got a good presence. He's very astute and has a good head on his shoulders.

"There's a lot of speculation that he is being influenced by Meghan, but he's an independent person and I think it's 50-50. They've both come to this solution.

"And I don't think it was an easy decision. It's a brave decision and probably the hardest decision of his life."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale interviews: Layla Moran

Iain Dale interviews: Layla Moran

12 hours ago

Meghan Markle "has stolen our Prince," says caller

Meghan Markle "has stolen our Prince," says caller

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Meghan Markle has reportedly flown back to Canada

Meghan Markle 'flies off to Canada amid royal crisis talks’

County lines: Police want review of 'criminal abuse' of pay-as-you go phones

Donald Trump calls Iranian general's death 'American justice' during Ohio rally speech

US-Iranian relations could be further strained if missile to blame for passenger jet crash