Prince Harry 'doesn't need a uniform' to know he's served, friend Dean Stott tells LBC

16 April 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 16 April 2021, 10:16

By Fiona Jones

Prince Harry doesn't need to wear a military uniform as "he knows he's served his country," says his friend Dean Stott, following the announcement that all Royals will wear civilian clothing to Prince Philip's funeral.

It means the Duke of Sussex will not have to face being one of the only close family members who is not in uniform at Saturday's service.

Harry lost his honorary military titles after deciding to step down as a senior working royal.

Reports also suggest that the Duke of York was considering wearing an admiral's uniform - yet he also stepped down from royal duties over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

Mr Stott told LBC, "Harry served his country and he's made a sacrifice, he doesn't need a uniform to express that and so did his grandfather.

"They're both proud military men, that's one of the things they both had in common: they served in the military and they served in combat."

Read more: Guests for Prince Philip's funeral announced as Queen is set to sit alone

Mr Stott said that the Duke of Edinburgh and Harry were "very close" as they were both similar individuals, being "very charismatic" and having a similar sense of humour.

He stressed that this is not the aspect of Saturday's service that should be focused on: "The important thing here is we should be paying our respects and celebrating the life of an individual...we shouldn't be worried about who's wearing what and who's sat with who."

Mr Stott branded it "incredibly disrespectful to the Queen and Prince Philip" that there has been so much focus on uniforms.

"Prince Philip was an amazing individual, he did so much for this country and I think everyone's getting very distracted."

The no-uniform rule has been described as "the most eloquent solution to the problem," a military source told The Sun.

The decision is a break with tradition for ceremonial royal funerals and will contrast with the strong military presence which will be on show to honour Philip, who served with distinction in the Second World War.

Read more: Royal family release unseen pictures in memory of Prince Philip

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
This Brexit voter told Nick Ferrari he would now vote Remain

Leave voter would stay in EU despite 'useless' jab rollout as 'we've been lied to about Brexit'
Brexit 'now more popular than ever' due to EU vaccine row, poll finds

Brexit 'now more popular than ever' due to EU vaccine row, poll finds
Sir Nick Clegg: 'EU has let itself and millions of Europeans down over vaccine'

Sir Nick Clegg: 'EU has let itself and millions of Europeans down' over Covid vaccine
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
The Queen pictured with Prince Philip in 2016

Queen will be dealing with Philip's death in 'very stoical way', former press secretary says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

1 day ago

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

2 days ago

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London

77 cases of ‘double mutant’ Covid-19 variant discovered in UK
The student spent a stint in intensive care, according to the case report (file image)

'Student's heart failed after drinking 2L of energy drinks every day for two years'
A study has found young people are not fully protected against Covid-19 reinfection

Catching Covid-19 does not protect young people against reinfection, study finds
At least eight people died in the shooting

Indianapolis FedEx shooting: eight dead and many injured after gunman opens fire
The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge pictured together at the Cenotaph in 2019

William and Harry will not walk side by side for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon receives the first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Glasgow

Scotland relaxes lockdown rules on travel and meeting up outdoors
Body camera footage was released of the shooting in Chicago

Police in Chicago release harrowing footage of officer fatally shooting boy, 13
An expert has criticised a rapid Covid test scheme

Covid: Care homes 'failed' by rapid lateral flow test rollout, expert warns
Northern Ireland has brought its relaxation of lockdown forward

'Brighter times': Northern Ireland fast-tracks lockdown relaxations
The risk of developing blood clots is greater by catching Covid than getting vaccinated, a study suggests

Blood clot risk 'up to ten times worse with Covid infection compared to vaccination'