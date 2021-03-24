Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over PM's 'capitalism and greed' comments

24 March 2021, 08:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After Boris Johnson's reportedly told Tory MPs that 'capitalism' and 'greed' are behind the success of the UK's vaccine rollout Nick Ferrari questioned the Home Secretary.

The Prime Minister is said to have made the comments during a private meeting with Tory MPs last night - before admitting he regretted saying it.

The PM will be appearing before senior committee heads later, to face questions over his handling of the pandemic.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the Home Secretary Priti Patel was questioned over the Prime Minister's comments.

"Do you agree that the reason Britain has such an outstanding success story regarding vaccinations is because of capitalism and greed?"

The Home Secretary replied the UK's "incredibly successful vaccination program" was down to the country being a "force of good when it comes to science and technology."

Nick again pressed the Home Secretary on the comments the Prime Minister was reported to have made.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see her answer.

