Nick Ferrari Forces Public Health England To Admit They Failed On Breast Cancer Screening

NicK Ferrari asked a senior Public Health England executive again and again to admit that they failed on breast cancer screenings.

Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, has admitted as many as 270 women may have died early as a result as they were never invited to their final check-up.

It happened because of a glitch in a computer algorithm, which was only discovered during a routine computer upgrade.

Nick Ferrari grilled Public Health England over the failure on breast cancer screening. Picture: LBC / PA

Nick spoke to Jenny Harries, the Deputy Medical Director at Public Health England, and told her they had failed.

Ms Harries responded: "Public Health England obviously takes this very seriously and..."

Nick interrupted: "I'm glad you do, but you accept you failed here, don't you?"

Ms Harries continued: "We... we have, err... we're hoping to, um, obviously we've put right..."

But Nick insisted: "I'm sorry, what's the problem with the word you've 'failed' Jenny Harries? Do you accept you've failed here?"

"Clearly we're very sorry for what happened," the Medical Director said, "and it is a system that we provide along with colleagues from NHS England, the Department of Health..."

But Nick wouldn't let this go, asking again and again until he got an answer.

Watch the clip at the top of the page.