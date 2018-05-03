Nick Ferrari Forces Public Health England To Admit They Failed On Breast Cancer Screening

3 May 2018, 08:37

NicK Ferrari asked a senior Public Health England executive again and again to admit that they failed on breast cancer screenings.

Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, has admitted as many as 270 women may have died early as a result as they were never invited to their final check-up.

It happened because of a glitch in a computer algorithm, which was only discovered during a routine computer upgrade.

Nick Ferrari grilled Public Health England over the failure on breast cancer screening
Nick Ferrari grilled Public Health England over the failure on breast cancer screening. Picture: LBC / PA

Nick spoke to Jenny Harries, the Deputy Medical Director at Public Health England, and told her they had failed.

Ms Harries responded: "Public Health England obviously takes this very seriously and..."

Nick interrupted: "I'm glad you do, but you accept you failed here, don't you?"

Ms Harries continued: "We... we have, err... we're hoping to, um, obviously we've put right..."

But Nick insisted: "I'm sorry, what's the problem with the word you've 'failed' Jenny Harries? Do you accept you've failed here?"

"Clearly we're very sorry for what happened," the Medical Director said, "and it is a system that we provide along with colleagues from NHS England, the Department of Health..."

But Nick wouldn't let this go, asking again and again until he got an answer.

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Chuka Umunna in LBC studio

Chuka Umunna: Calling For Theresa May To Resign Does Not Solve Anything

11 hours ago

Chuka Umunna and Iain Dale

Chuka Umunna: Corbyn Has Failed To Deal With Anti-Semitism

14 hours ago

Vince Cable and Iain Dale

Iain Dale Criticises Idea Of Vote On Final Brexit Deal

15 hours ago