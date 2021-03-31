Racism is 'diminishing', co-author of UK race report tells LBC

By EJ Ward

Racism in this country "is diminishing", says Dr Samir Shah, who co-authored the report which finds the UK to be 'a model to the world' on diversity.

A major new report into diversity in the UK has found there is "no evidence of institutional racism" in the country.

The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities found racism still exists in the UK especially online.

It was ordered by the government following the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

One of the findings was that Britain is no longer a country where the "system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari Dr Samir Shah highlighted some of the positives from the report, such as the success of the British Indian community.

Dr Samir said there was "no doubt" that racial disparity exists, but that the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities discovered there was a range of factors that could contribute to this.

He cited geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion as factors that could all impact life chances more than racism.

He told Nick Ferrari that racism was "diminishing" but he warned "it's definitely not gone, there is racism. But it's not all-embracing, it's not sweeping."