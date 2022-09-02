Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

2 September 2022, 12:47

By Maddie Wilson

This is the moment a rapper from Lewisham told LBC how he woke up to PM Boris Johnson attending a drug raid at his house.

On Wednesday morning, during the raid of the property, Mr Johnson was unexpectedly met by a man filming the incursion on his phone. The man has now been identified as Zee Raymayne, known as Splinter Sales.

The rapper explained: "Before my doors came off I was just sitting in my room thinking what was happening, the most I'd done was drank too much alcohol then I hear the door go *boom* boom* and then I see Boris in the doorway."

During his exchange with Splinter Sales, Nick stressed that Sales was not involved with what went on and there has been no police activity at his home.

In the viral video of the raid originally posted to TikTok, Boris Johnson stands in the hallway of the property wearing a police vest.

Splinter asks: "Wagwan [What’s going on] Boris?"

Speaking after the raid, Detective Superintendent Victoria Sullivan, the Met's lead for South East based Proactive Teams, said: “Drug dealing inflicts untold harm on our communities."

Sales went on to say that although Boris “seems like a nice guy, usually when everyone’s moaning you’re not doing something right”.

