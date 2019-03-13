RBS Chief: We Need A Brexit Deal To Stop Massive Uncertainty
13 March 2019
RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan told MPs to sit down and agree a Brexit deal to stop the uncertainty which is hitting the economy.
The bank boss pointed out that investment in the UK is down and says we need a deal to ensure businesses can plan for the future again.
He told Nick Ferrari: "It's time we put them all in a room, lock the door, give them bacon sarnies and builders' tea and until they get a deal, we don't allow them to get out.
"I think the public have had enough of it.
"This is creating massive uncertainty in the economy. I'll give you one stat: business investment last year was down 3.7%. That flows into an economy over time.
"We need to get it sorted so that we can all move on."
