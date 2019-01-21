Jacob Rees-Mogg Defends Jeremy Corbyn's Decision To Snub Theresa May's Brexit Meeting

21 January 2019, 10:32

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended Jeremy Corbyn's refusal to meet with Theresa May to break the Brexit deadlock.

The Labour leader made clear he won't attend cross-party talks unless the Prime Minister can rule out the prospect of a no deal Brexit.

Praising Theresa May for making the invitation, Jacob Rees-Mogg said that attempting to talk to the opposition was "sensible" decision.

The Brexiter then turned his attention to Jeremy Corbyn.

He told Nick Ferrari that the Labour leader's job was to oppose and "not to make the life of the government easy".

"It's not unreasonable of him to say 'no, you're responsible, you won the election, if you don't want to do it then I'll take over as Prime Minister'," he said.

"I think Theresa May was right to ask him, but he was not unreasonable to refuse.

"Possibly politically naive to refuse, but not unreasonable."

