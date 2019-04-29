Rees-Mogg: John Bercow "Has A Duty" To Attend Trump State Banquet

29 April 2019, 12:19

Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted that John Bercow "has a duty" to invite President Trump to address Parliament, and to attend the banquet during the state visit in June.

The Conservative told Nick Ferrari that the row over whether John Bercow should allow the President of the United States to address Parliament is not about him, but about the office he holds.

"This is nothing to do with Mr Bercow, it's to do with Mr Speaker," he told Nick.

"Mr Speaker represents the House of Commons, he does not represent himself and if he has an invitation from the Queen he has a duty to accept it.

"This is nothing to do with the Speaker's personal views."

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Asked whether he thinks the President should address Parliament, Mr Rees-Mogg insisted he should.

"Nobody has a right to address Parliament, but should we invite our closest allies?" he said.

"Nobody is perfect, but we have international relations with many countries, it is not for us to judge their leaders.

"Donald Trump, our closest ally, elected by the American people, of course we should invite him."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Blackford

SNP's Westminster Leader Tells Iain Dale: 'We Have Not Been Campaigning' For Independence

22 hours ago

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio

Nigel Farage Defends His Attendance Of "Pointless" EU Fisheries Committee

1 day ago

Iain Dale asks Nigel Farage about the funding behind The Brexit Party

Iain Dale's Tough Questions To Nigel Farage Over Brexit Party Funding

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Ozzy Osbourne announces new gigs after cancelling tour

James O'Brien was touched by what he heard from Steve

Caller's Story Perfectly Illustrates Why Government MUST Sort Out Elderly Care
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Nick Ferrari that leaks from the National Security Council are "trivial" compared to the involvement of Huawei in British Telecoms

Cabinet Leak "Trivial" In Comparison To Huawei Involvement In UK Telecoms, Rees-Mogg Says

Polish museum bans 'obscene' banana artwork, drawing ridicule

Mark Zuckerberg creates glowing wooden box to help his wife sleep

Sri Lanka bans face veils over fear of more bomb attacks