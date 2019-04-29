Rees-Mogg: John Bercow "Has A Duty" To Attend Trump State Banquet

Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted that John Bercow "has a duty" to invite President Trump to address Parliament, and to attend the banquet during the state visit in June.

The Conservative told Nick Ferrari that the row over whether John Bercow should allow the President of the United States to address Parliament is not about him, but about the office he holds.

"This is nothing to do with Mr Bercow, it's to do with Mr Speaker," he told Nick.

"Mr Speaker represents the House of Commons, he does not represent himself and if he has an invitation from the Queen he has a duty to accept it.

"This is nothing to do with the Speaker's personal views."

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Asked whether he thinks the President should address Parliament, Mr Rees-Mogg insisted he should.

"Nobody has a right to address Parliament, but should we invite our closest allies?" he said.

"Nobody is perfect, but we have international relations with many countries, it is not for us to judge their leaders.

"Donald Trump, our closest ally, elected by the American people, of course we should invite him."

Watch above.