Jacob Rees-Mogg On Why It Would Be Unwise To Call General Election

Calling a general election would be "unwise" and leave the country just as divided as it is now, says Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Conservative MP described the government as being "in office but not in power" and told Nick Ferrari that if an election was called, it would only give a "very strange" result.

"You've got all these Labour MPs in Leave seats who have let down their voters, and you've got a Conservative Party that has failed to deliver on its manifesto. Who would people vote for?" Mr Rees-Mogg said.

Speculation that a general election may be called grew as MPs voted against the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement for the third time on Friday, the day the UK was originally due to leave the EU.

The defeat means that Theresa May now has until April 12th to come up with a new way forward, with other suggestions including a longer extension, second referendum, or leaving without a deal.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says that a general election would be "unwise" for Parliament. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg said: "You've got a government in office but not in power but there's very little way of getting away from that."

But when Nick put to him that a general election might make more sense than putting the Prime Minister's Brexit deal to a fourth vote, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "The problem with a general election is that I think you would return with exactly the same confusion."

Nick replied: "So you don't see a slam dunk for either side?"

Mr Rees-Mogg said: "Do you?"

"No, probably not," Nick answered.