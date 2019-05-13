Jacob Rees-Mogg Welcomes Guy Verhofstadt Campaigning For Lib Dems

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells LBC he welcomes Guy Verhofstadt campaigning with the Liberal Democrats for Remain because it will 'put the pro-Brexit vote up'.

Guy Verhofstadt, the EU's Brexit co-ordinator, urged British voters to back the Liberal Democrats in the upcoming European Parliament elections at an event for the pro-Remain party in London.

He said: "I think there are good reasons to say that the real, most credible pro-European movement are the Lib Dems."

But when asked whether it was right for a European MEP to be campaigning in Britain for Remain, Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was.

The Tory Brexiteer told Nick Ferrari: "Oh yes, because it puts up the vote for people in favour of Brexit.

"Do you remember when Mr Obama and told us we should be at the back of the queue and suddenly support for leaving the European Union went shooting up, so having the only Belgian anyone's heard of apart from Tintin and Herge come over, is great.

"The more of that the better."

Guy Verhofstadt, the EU Parliaments representative on Brexit with the Lib Dem leader Vince Cable. Picture: Getty

Mr Rees-Mogg added: "Mr Juncker got very upset with David Cameron for telling him not to come and campaign in the Brexit referendum, and I must say if David Cameron got one thing right it was telling Mr Juncker not to come.

"We would have won 60-40 if he'd been over!"

