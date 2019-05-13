Jacob Rees-Mogg Welcomes Guy Verhofstadt Campaigning For Lib Dems

13 May 2019, 10:25

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells LBC he welcomes Guy Verhofstadt campaigning with the Liberal Democrats for Remain because it will 'put the pro-Brexit vote up'.

Guy Verhofstadt, the EU's Brexit co-ordinator, urged British voters to back the Liberal Democrats in the upcoming European Parliament elections at an event for the pro-Remain party in London.

He said: "I think there are good reasons to say that the real, most credible pro-European movement are the Lib Dems."

But when asked whether it was right for a European MEP to be campaigning in Britain for Remain, Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was.

The Tory Brexiteer told Nick Ferrari: "Oh yes, because it puts up the vote for people in favour of Brexit.

"Do you remember when Mr Obama and told us we should be at the back of the queue and suddenly support for leaving the European Union went shooting up, so having the only Belgian anyone's heard of apart from Tintin and Herge come over, is great.

"The more of that the better."

Guy Verhofstadt, the EU Parliaments representative on Brexit with the Lib Dem leader Vince Cable
Guy Verhofstadt, the EU Parliaments representative on Brexit with the Lib Dem leader Vince Cable. Picture: Getty

Mr Rees-Mogg added: "Mr Juncker got very upset with David Cameron for telling him not to come and campaign in the Brexit referendum, and I must say if David Cameron got one thing right it was telling Mr Juncker not to come.

"We would have won 60-40 if he'd been over!"

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Change UK MP Mike Gapes in the LBC studio

Iain Dale Grills Change UK MP Who Said Party Is "Not Interested" In Having Lots Of Candidates

1 day ago

Iain Dale and Jo Swinson MP

Lib Dem Deputy Admits She Doesn't Know Why Lord Steel Was Let Back Into The Party

1 day ago

Jo Swinson says David Lidington has been in talks about holding a second referendum

David Lidington In Talks About Second Brexit Vote, Says Lib Dem Deputy

1 day ago

LBC Latest

The driver was caught by the undercover cab on the M40 near Leamington Spa.

Lorry Driver Caught Using His Credit Card And Phone To Make Payments While Driving
Nigel Farage's spoke to Theo Usherwood in Yorkshire

Nigel Farage's First Response To The Controversial Andrew Marr Interview On BBC
Nigel Farage confirmed he would stand as an MP in the next general election

Nigel Farage Confirms He Will Stand As An MP At Next General Election

Brexit

China hits back in trade war with tariffs on $60bn of US goods

Elon Musk unveils 60 internet satellites ready for launch to boost coverage on earth

Labour MP Matt Western defends claiming expenses for bike rides around his constituency