Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
Reform, racism and ‘a perverse Batman’: LBC’s best callers of the week
31 May 2025, 07:11
Catch up on LBC's top callers of the week.
0:00 - Ben Kentish challenges caller Manjeet's claim that people's 'unwillingness to integrate' makes them targets for racism.
03:57 - Caller Shareen brands the UK 'fully racist' as police release details about Liverpool suspect.
07:44 - Caller Jamie gets hired as Nick Ferrari’s ‘Clacton Correspondent’.
09:40 - Caller Luke has James O’Brien in stitches over his Robert Jenrick comparison.
13:14 - Caller Sue says she won’t vote Reform ‘because she’s not racist’.