Reform, racism and ‘a perverse Batman’: LBC’s best callers of the week

31 May 2025, 07:11

Reform, racism and ‘a perverse Batman’: LBC’s best callers of the week

Catch up on LBC's top callers of the week.

0:00 - Ben Kentish challenges caller Manjeet's claim that people's 'unwillingness to integrate' makes them targets for racism.

03:57 - Caller Shareen brands the UK 'fully racist' as police release details about Liverpool suspect.

07:44 - Caller Jamie gets hired as Nick Ferrari’s ‘Clacton Correspondent’.

09:40 - Caller Luke has James O’Brien in stitches over his Robert Jenrick comparison.

13:14 - Caller Sue says she won’t vote Reform ‘because she’s not racist’.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari has remembered being spiked while at a party.

‘The whole world was spinning’: Nick Ferrari candidly recalls drink spiking as he shares 'appalling' side-effects
‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK critically unprepared for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK 'woefully unprepared' for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister
Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill
Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'
Why did Trump win and why did Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters

Why did Trump win and Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters in the wake of US election results
Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the United States'

Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the US'

