Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC

18 May 2021, 07:20 | Updated: 18 May 2021, 07:24

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After Andrew Lloyd Webber likened refusing the Covid jab to drink driving a doctor has spoken out branding his comments 'unhelpful.'

Dr Trevor Stammers has branded comments by Andrew Lloyd Webber as unhelpful.

The Senior Lecturer in Bioethics and Medical law at St. Mary's University, London was speaking to LBC after Lord Lloyd Webber said people who refuse vaccine are as bad as drink drivers.

"I think this was a very unhelpful comment," Dr Stammers told Nick Ferrari.

Lord Lloyd Webber said people refusing to take up the offer of a coronavirus vaccine were "selfish" as they could hinder the ability to lift all restrictions next month.

The composer said he would not be opening shows in his theatres until all measures are scrapped as they were "too costly" to play to reduced audiences.

The news comes as invitations are now being sent to 37-year-olds in England to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Ministers and health officials are reiterating calls for people to receive the jab, over concerns about the spread of the India variant.

Text messages are being sent on Tuesday asking people to book an appointment - to be followed on Wednesday by 36-year-olds - as the rollout moves down the age groups.

At the same time, over 50s are having their second jabs brought forward on the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The moves comes amid continuing concern about the fast-spreading B.1.617.2 variant - first identified in India - with some scientists warning it could lead to a deadly new wave of the virus.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
SAGE's chief pandemic modeller says no to hugging strangers again

SAGE's chief pandemic modeller says no to hugging strangers

The caller was speaking to LBC after the incident at the weekend

'It's terrifying being a Jew living in North London at the moment,' caller tells LBC
David Lammy branded the abuse 'disgusting'

Lammy: 'Directing vile insults at Jewish people is totally unacceptable, it must stop'
LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned the Secretary of State

'How do you go to the pub with caution?': Nick Ferrari questions minister
The Commissioner set out the focus for her officers as the nation unlocks

Met Police chief urges Londoners not to 'over-indulge' as lockdown eases

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

12 hours ago

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

3 days ago

Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair

Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton

Ministers urge greater vaccine uptake as cases of Indian Covid variant grow
The four men were arrested after reports of anti-Semitic abuse on May 16

Four men arrested over alleged anti-Semitic abuse released on bail
It was previously advised that the vaccine be kept at between -70C and -80C until a few days before use

Pfizer vaccine can be kept in fridge for far longer than previously thought, EMA says
Unemployment fell in the UK in the month to April but there are still hundreds of thousands out of work

UK unemployment falls as nearly 100,000 find jobs between March and April
Captain Sir Tom Moore died in February

Six magnolia trees planted at army training college in memory of Captain Sir Tom
Joe Biden has made a fresh call for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Joe Biden calls for Israel-Gaza ceasefire in call with Netanyahu on eighth day of fighting
The UK economy is facing a "decisive decade" of change, the think tank said

UK economy 'to look more like Italy's than Germany's by end of decade' - think tank
TfL is going to trial e-scooter renting in London

E-scooters will be trialled on London's roads despite safety worries
Passengers board a flight to Faro as holidays to Portugal returned on Monday

What are holidays like after May 17 and what are the rules on COVID testing?
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked on Sunday afternoon

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after attack on rabbi