Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC

By EJ Ward

After Andrew Lloyd Webber likened refusing the Covid jab to drink driving a doctor has spoken out branding his comments 'unhelpful.'

Dr Trevor Stammers has branded comments by Andrew Lloyd Webber as unhelpful.

The Senior Lecturer in Bioethics and Medical law at St. Mary's University, London was speaking to LBC after Lord Lloyd Webber said people who refuse vaccine are as bad as drink drivers.

"I think this was a very unhelpful comment," Dr Stammers told Nick Ferrari.

Lord Lloyd Webber said people refusing to take up the offer of a coronavirus vaccine were "selfish" as they could hinder the ability to lift all restrictions next month.

The composer said he would not be opening shows in his theatres until all measures are scrapped as they were "too costly" to play to reduced audiences.

The news comes as invitations are now being sent to 37-year-olds in England to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Ministers and health officials are reiterating calls for people to receive the jab, over concerns about the spread of the India variant.

Text messages are being sent on Tuesday asking people to book an appointment - to be followed on Wednesday by 36-year-olds - as the rollout moves down the age groups.



At the same time, over 50s are having their second jabs brought forward on the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).



The moves comes amid continuing concern about the fast-spreading B.1.617.2 variant - first identified in India - with some scientists warning it could lead to a deadly new wave of the virus.