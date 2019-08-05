Remain Side Doesn't Have A Proper Leader: Nick Ferrari

5 August 2019, 09:57

Nick Ferrari told LBC that Leave campaign would be in a very strong position if there is a second referendum - because the Remain side simply don't have a leader.

Nick's eye was drawn to a story on the front page of today's Times in which pro-EU Conservative MP Dominic Grieve was discussing the ways in which they could stop a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Grieve talks about what the House of Commons can do - and Nick found it striking that he discussed what MPs can do to stop Brexit rather than the people.

He pointed out that if it was put to the people once again, the Leave campaign would be in a much stronger position.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "As my previous contributor said, 17.4million people just ignored.

"If there was a second referendum, the Remain side haven't got anyone.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The Leave side have been successful in what they've achieved. Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party are undoubtedly doing very well. Boris Johnson has managed to get to the position of Prime Minister, which is very difficult to get there.

"Those two lead the Leave side. There is no one who could hold a candle to them on the Remain side."

