Nick Ferrari labels Remainer "breathtakingly arrogant" for his claims on Brexit

Nick Ferrari told his Remainer that he was being "breathtakingly arrogant" for insisting that none of the 17.4million who voted for Brexit knew what they were voting for.

After Nigel Farage claimed that

He said: "People like Nigel Farage, they prey on the ill-informed, uneducated and gullible."

Nick interrupted to tell him: "Straight away, you've been so rude to 17.4 million people."

Peter insisted: "Not all of them knew what they were voting for. The reality is even you didn't know what you were voting for."

But Nick told him: "No, I knew exactly what I was voting for. That is breathtakingly arrogant of you to tell me I didn't know what I was voting for.

"I would never say that to you, I would never say that to anyone. That, respectfully, is so arrogant.

"How can you honestly tell me I didn't know what I was voting for? Really?"

Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller on Brexit. Picture: LBC

Peter responded: "I've heard your passionate speech about the reasons you've voted for Brexit. But if you would look a bit deeper, you would realise that you casted your vote in order to combat racism in Eastern Europe because you didn't want to be a part of the countries which has too many racists.

"You voted the same way that every single racist in the country voted."

Nick concluded the conversation by telling him: "You just said I'm like all the other racists who voted for Brexit.

"Please consider your language, this is exactly what I we don't need at this time."

Watch the exchange at the top of the page.