Renault celebrate 30 years with advert showing same-sex relationship

Renault have released a new advert showing the origins of a same-sex relationship.

The advert for the Clio is a heartwarming story

It starts with a young British girl going on a French exchange and meeting her host family for the first time. We then see their close friendship developing over the decades.

People on social media hailed the advert, with one person writing on Twitter: "Renault Clio lesbian advert should win all the oscars."

The new Renault advert. Picture: Renault

Adam Wood, marketing director of Renault UK, said: “We wanted to humanise and celebrate, not just thirty years of progress of the Renault Clio, but also the progress made within culture, society and life in that time.”

Nick Ferrari is asking: does this story make you more likely to buy a Renault?

Watch the advert at the top of the page.