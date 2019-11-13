Renault celebrate 30 years with advert showing same-sex relationship

13 November 2019, 09:34 | Updated: 13 November 2019, 09:37

Renault have released a new advert showing the origins of a same-sex relationship.

The advert for the Clio is a heartwarming story

It starts with a young British girl going on a French exchange and meeting her host family for the first time. We then see their close friendship developing over the decades.

People on social media hailed the advert, with one person writing on Twitter: "Renault Clio lesbian advert should win all the oscars."

The new Renault advert
The new Renault advert. Picture: Renault

Adam Wood, marketing director of Renault UK, said: “We wanted to humanise and celebrate, not just thirty years of progress of the Renault Clio, but also the progress made within culture, society and life in that time.”

Nick Ferrari is asking: does this story make you more likely to buy a Renault?

Watch the advert at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale clashed with Lib Dem Wera Hobhouse over the flooding response

Iain Dale clashes with Lib Dem candidate over government's response to floods

4 hours ago

Jeremy Hunt on why he'd still refuse to be in Johnson's cabinet

Jeremy Hunt reveals why he would still refuse to be in Boris Johnson's cabinet

15 hours ago

Iain Dale Interviews: Jeremy Hunt

Iain Dale Interviews: Jeremy Hunt

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson was heckled as he visited the flooded area

WATCH: Furious locals heckle Boris Johnson as he visit flooded village
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien cuts off caller for 'stupid' response to UK floods

Greta Thunberg hitches ride across Atlantic with YouTube influencer family

Vagina Museum: World's first venue dedicated to gynaecological anatomy to open