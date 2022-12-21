Union boss calls on Rishi Sunak to attend Christmas Day peace talks to avert further strikes

By EJ Ward

Healthcare unions have called on the Prime Minister to attend Christmas Day peace talks to help stop further strike action.

Sharon Graham, Unite's General Secretary, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC the date would help avoid any scheduling conflicts.

Speaking from the Unite picket line in Coventry the union boss told Nick: "Every time Steve Barclay speaks I put my head in my hands, we've been asking the government to come to the negotiating table for weeks now."

Accusing Rishi Sunak of an "abdication of leadership" Mrs Graham said the strikes were happening "on his watch" and he "needs to get to the negotiating table."

The union chief said it talks had not already taken place due to a "diary situation," but then had a novel solution.

"The 25th of December, no diary problem there, nobody has meetings in, we can do it in the morning. What a Christmas present for the country to get this sorted out."

Earlier, Health Secretary Steve Barclay described Wednesday's walkout by staff in England and Wales as "deeply regrettable" and said his "number one priority" is patient safety.

With fewer ambulances on the road, he appealed to people to plan their activities "accordingly" and check up on vulnerable neighbours and family.

"Our ambulance staff are incredibly dedicated to their job and it is deeply regrettable some union members are going ahead with strike action. My number one priority is to keep patients safe," he said.

"The Government and NHS colleagues have been working to protect safe staffing levels. However, there will be fewer ambulances on the road due to industrial action and the NHS will be prioritising those with life-threatening needs.

"My message to the public is to take extra care and plan your activity accordingly. You may also want to check up on more vulnerable friends, family and neighbours."

In a further blow for Rishi Sunak nurses are set to announce post-Christmas strikes by the end of the week unless the Government agrees a deal on pay, a union chief has said.

A "clock is running" for the Prime Minister to enter negotiations after a strike day on Tuesday, Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said.

The 12-hour walkout, the second in less than a week, saw around 10,000 NHS nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland stay absent from work, with many taking to picket lines to express their concern over pay, staffing levels and patient safety.