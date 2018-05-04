RNLI Volunteers Sacked After Boss Found Saucy Mugs On Board

4 May 2018, 08:15

A mock-up of the novelty mug the RNLI workers were sacked over
A mock-up of the novelty mug the RNLI workers were sacked over. Picture: Getty

Two RNLI workers have been sacked after bosses found a novelty mug showing a naked woman.

The saucy ceramic, showing a naked woman with one of the workers' heads superimposed on to it, was a Secret Santa present from a colleague.

But when a female boss visited the Whitby station and found the mugs in a cupboard, they were told to destroy them.

Despite being told the matter would go no further, the volunteers faced disciplinary hearings after being told the mugs were a “safeguarding breach” because they might be seen by visiting school pupils.

Ben Laws and Joe Winspear
Ben Laws and Joe Winspear. Picture: RNLI

Ben Laws and trainee Joe Winspear were sacked by phone on Tuesday.

Nick Ferrari revealed he has previously supported the RNLI, but will reconsider his support following this decision.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain in studio

Former Prisoner Tells Iain That Young People Need Longer Prison Sentences

14 hours ago

Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith

LBC's Election Night Live: Watch NOW

19 hours ago

Chuka Umunna in LBC studio

Chuka Umunna: Calling For Theresa May To Resign Does Not Solve Anything

1 day ago