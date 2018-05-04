RNLI Volunteers Sacked After Boss Found Saucy Mugs On Board

A mock-up of the novelty mug the RNLI workers were sacked over. Picture: Getty

Two RNLI workers have been sacked after bosses found a novelty mug showing a naked woman.

The saucy ceramic, showing a naked woman with one of the workers' heads superimposed on to it, was a Secret Santa present from a colleague.

But when a female boss visited the Whitby station and found the mugs in a cupboard, they were told to destroy them.

Despite being told the matter would go no further, the volunteers faced disciplinary hearings after being told the mugs were a “safeguarding breach” because they might be seen by visiting school pupils.

Ben Laws and Joe Winspear. Picture: RNLI

Ben Laws and trainee Joe Winspear were sacked by phone on Tuesday.

Nick Ferrari revealed he has previously supported the RNLI, but will reconsider his support following this decision.