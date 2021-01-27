'We will be restricting the borders even more than they are today,' Robert Jenrick says

27 January 2021, 08:17

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick tells LBC the Government "will be restricting the borders even more than they are today."

With the Home Secretary set to make an announcement to Parliament later on the introduction of quarantine hotels, Nick Ferrari questioned one Government Minister.

Speaking to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick the LBC presenter asked if they were going to become a reality later today.

Telling Nick he couldn't speak for the Home Secretary, Mr Jenrick said action had already been taken in relation to the borders.

But he said he could not provide details of what Priti Patel will tell MPs later.

Nick said he would bet £1,000 to a charity of the Ministers choice that quarantine hotels would be introduced later, but Mr Jenrick did not answer.

"We will be restricting the borders even more than they are today," the Housing Secretary said as he set out the current criteria for entering the country.

A limited plan for people arriving in England to quarantine in hotels - is expected to be outlined by the Home Secretary Priti Patel later.

It's understood the policy will only apply to the most high-risk countries, rather than a blanket measure on all international arrivals.

