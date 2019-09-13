Ring Rory: Rory Stewart Grilled By LBC Listeners - Watch In Full

Rory Stewart was live in the LBC studio this morning to answer questions from Nick Ferrari and the LBC listeners - watch what happened.

Mr Stewart is one of the 21 "Tory rebels" who had the whip withdrawn last week after voting against the government over their Brexit plans.

Having made real waves during the Conservative leadership election, he is now leading the fight against a no-deal Brexit.

Do you have something you want to ask him? Call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

And come back here at 8.30am to watch his phone-in.