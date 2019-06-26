Rory Stewart: The Most Likely Thing To Defeat Boris Is Something Boris Does

26 June 2019, 08:27

Rory Stewart has backed Jeremy Hunt to be the next Prime Minister, saying that Boris Johnson cannot deliver the Brexit he is promising.

The former leadership candidate insisted we need a "sensible" Prime Minister to take the country through Brexit - and he warned that the thing most likely to derail Boris Johnson is something that Boris himself does.

And speaking to Nick Ferrari, he warned that the favourite's Brexit policy will leave everybody disappointed. He said: "I worry he is telling people what they want to hear, but he's going to disappoint everybody.

"There's going to be a moment, a morning on the 1st November probably, where all those MPs who he's told he's going to deliver the softest of soft Brexits will be disappointed and all those MPs who he's told he's going to take us out of the European Union on 31st October will be disappointed.

"This is a problem. One of the reasons that people are so fed up with politicians is this issue of trust.

"If we let them down again, make promises which we can't deliver because we're just telling people what they want to hear and we know we can't do them, we're storing up trouble for ourselves."

Rory Stewart in the LBC studio
Rory Stewart in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mr Stewart confirmed he would vote against a no-deal Brexit, but would not back a confidence motion against the government.

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ed Davey was answering Iain Dale's question.

Ed Davey Tells LBC Boris Johnson Needs To "Watch His Words"

17 hours ago

Lib Dem Ed Davey

Watch Now: Iain Dale Interviews The Lib Dem Leadership Candidates - Ed Davey

22 hours ago

Iain Dale tells LBC his question to Boris Johnson about a police call-out to his home should not have been a surprise

Iain Dale: Question About Police Call-Out "Should Not Have Come As A Surprise"

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Lorry Driver's WTO Brexit Argument Falls Apart After One Question From James O'Brien

Europe heatwave: Schools close in Paris as Sahara heat moves in
James O'Brien explained Boris Johnson's dead cat theory

James O'Brien Explains Why Boris Would Rather You Talk About Buses Than Brexit