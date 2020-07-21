We don't need the Russia Report to know we've got a problem with Putin: Lisa Nandy

21 July 2020, 08:04 | Updated: 21 July 2020, 08:44

By Adrian Sherling

The Shadow Foreign Secretary has told LBC that we don't need the publication of the Russia report to know that the UK has a problem with the behaviour of the Putin administration.

The long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics will be published later this morning.

It is thought the document will include a claim the country attempted to influence the outcome of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning, Lisa Nandy said the government needs to take a much tougher approach.

She said: "It's been much anticipated this report, the government has been delaying the publication from autumn last year.

"I don't think we need this report to know we've got a problem in relation to the behaviour of the Putin administration.

"There have been repeated concerns that the Russian government have been interfering in British democracy, not only in the European referendum, but in the Stoke by-election and successive general elections.

"Labour got this wrong, but the government has been desperately slow to wake up to the threat of that.

"There is far more that the government could do to deal with that and they can deal with it now. We don't need this Russia report to know that we've got a problem here and we've got to be much tougher in our approach."

