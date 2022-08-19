Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

19 August 2022, 11:05

By Tim Dodd

This was the moment Nick Ferrari performed the raunchy 'odes' sent between Ryan Giggs and his ex-girlfriend to the sound of minstrels.

The ex-Manchester United player's mother Lynne sat in court as jurors heard the messages sent between him and Kate Greville, 38, in 2017.

The 48-year-old denies headbutting her at his Worsley home in November 2020 and controlling and coercing her between August 31 2017 and November 2020.

Mr Giggs' defence team read the intimate poems between the couple to jurors at Manchester Crown Court.

Nick Ferrari warned listeners that they contained "fairly grown up language".

On August 30 2017, Ms Greville messaged Ryan Giggs: "You make my heart flutter because you are a nutter.

"Every day you do me proud not just because you are well endowed."

The next day Mr Giggs wrote: "Darling Kate. Unequivocally our love was fate.

"I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember coz I was as high as a kite.

"Those beautiful eyes, made me shiver.

"I'm not gonna lie, I think of you, I dream of you. Can't help thinking, pulling you was my greatest ever coup.

"That stomach, those abs, those pictures you sent.

"So I can keep tabs on you, makes me feel funny down there. Especially when you are there and you look up and stare.

"I'm beginning to think you are always right. That's okay it will keep us tight.

"I'm gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul.

"And most of all you believe in me. Which makes me feel as hard as a totem pole. Xxxxxxxx."

Read more: 'The worst experience of my life': Ryan Giggs weeps in court as he recalls spending night in cells

"Magical literature isn't it, from Ryan Giggs?" Nick concluded.

