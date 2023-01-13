Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance

By Madeleine Wilson

Political columnist Trevor Kavanagh told Nick Ferrari he thinks "zero chance" of the UK getting back into the European Union.

Trevor Kavanagh spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after Mayor of London Sadik Khan said he will criticise the government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage" Brexit has given this country.

He will argue for a shift from the current “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit and call for a “pragmatic” debate on rejoining the EU customs union and single market.

In a speech at London’s Mansion House dinner on Thursday, the mayor is expected to say: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.

Mr. Kavanagh said to Nick that there is "zero chance" of the UK getting back into the European Union.

He then proceeded to say: "Mayor Khan, who is a total disaster is simply distracting a fraction of people from how he has mismanaged his role as Mayor.

"There are many more important issues facing people in London than that."

Quoting Keir Starmer and his plan to "make Brexit work", Nick asked: "What do you think Sir Keir means?"

Mr. Kavanagh replied: "The problem with Keir Starmer is he never really spells out exactly what he means.

"There are a lot of people, Brexiteers and remainers who would like to see it working more efficiently and it is already in some ways.

"The suggestion by Mayor Khan that the city of London has been damaged badly by the decision to leave is not born out by the fact we are actually thriving as a financial empire in Europe.

"We are still the biggest trading stock operation in the whole of Europe and I think we have failed to take full advantage of some of the measures that we voted for so we wonder why we did it.

He concluded: "This is a long haul it's not something that can be judged over the space of a few years."

