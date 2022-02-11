Exclusive

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out

11 February 2022, 09:42 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 11:30

By Daisy Stephens

A former Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police has told LBC Sadiq Khan's handling of Dame Cressida Dick's departure was 'undignified and ill-judged'.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Paul Stephenson, who was Commissioner of the Met from 2009-2011, said Dame Cressida Dick had no choice but to quit but criticised the Mayor of London's handling of it.

"I think her position was completely untenable... Once [the Mayor] has publicly made it clear that with a matter of days or weeks his confidence is ebbing and is likely to go, then frankly I don't think she had anywhere else to go," he said.

"However it was handled and whatever the right decision was - and by the way, what I haven't said, I happen to think that Cressida Dick has been a fantastic public servant and a great leader over many years in various positions - but however and whatever the outcome was going to be, to handle it in this way is somewhat undignified and certainly ill-judged."

He also said Dame Cressida would have regrets about choices made during her leadership, pointing out that any leader would be in that position.

"She'll have done many, many things wrong and I'm sure there'll be some judgements that she will regret," he said.

"I don't know a leader that wouldn't be in [that] position."

But he said the decision to move from an outcome "based on sound research and good judgement" to her simply quitting seemed "illogical and somewhat ill-judged".

Cressida Dick, pictured here on Friday, announced her resignation on Thursday night
Cressida Dick, pictured here on Friday, announced her resignation on Thursday night. Picture: Alamy

Cressida Dick resigned on Thursday evening.

It is understood Mr Khan summoned her for a meeting at 4.30pm after he was unhappy with her plan to reform the Met - but instead of attending, the beleaguered police boss quit.

The incident has reportedly driven a rift between Mr Khan and Priti Patel, with the decision not to inform her of the meeting branded "rude and unprofessional" by the Home Secretary.

Writing in the Evening Standard today, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “committed” to choosing the right person for the job as her replacement.

“At this time, the challenges facing the new commissioner are stark," she wrote.

“It is clear that strong and decisive new leadership will be required to restore public confidence in our largest police force. 

“Beating crime, preventing crime, protecting our citizens, our streets and communities at a time when this Government is investing record sums into the police, is paramount.”

Andy Hayman, a former Assistant Commissioner of the Met, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Friday that Mr Khan's behaviour was disgraceful.

"The behaviour of the Mayor yesterday, over the last few says, has been absolutely disgraceful," said Mr Hayman, who served as Assistant Commissioner with Dame Cressida as his deputy for 18 months.

"He hasn't got a clue what it's like to run a police service, let alone the Met.

"And to have these suggestions that suddenly overnight they're going to find someone who is going to be able to sort this out, that's just in cloud cuckoo land."

He accused the London Mayor of "playing politics".

"You don't start pillorying a senior appointment like that in public," he said.

"That makes life very awkward."

However, others have been less critical of Mr Khan.

Patsy Stevenson - who was famously pictured being arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard and has taken legal action against the Met as a result - said Mr Khan was right not to consult Priti Patel.

"To be honest I think people like Priti Patel are running from a sinking ship that they helped put holes in," she said.

"He was probably right not to talk to her about it."

