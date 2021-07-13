Sage member calls for government to explain benefits of mask wearing to public

13 July 2021, 07:30

The professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari
The professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A Sage adviser has told LBC the government needs to educate the public on the benefits of mask-wearing.

On Monday Boris Johnson confirmed the easing of coronavirus restrictions will go ahead but warned things would not go straight back to normal, saying: "We cannot simply revert instantly... to life as it was before Covid".

The government's decision means from Monday, July 19 social distancing rules will end and wearing face masks will no longer be compulsory, although venues such as nightclubs are being urged to require "Covid certification" as a condition of entry.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Professor John Drury said the government was sending a "strong signal" by dropping "legal enforcement".

"When it is legally enforced it tells us that it is very important."

Professor Dury, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) and the Independent SAGE Behavioural Advisory Group, was speaking to LBC in a personal capacity.

The professor hit out at the government suggesting "at the very least," there needed to be a program of engagement from authorities.

"Where is the communication, the dialogue, the engagement?"

He said the government needed to "explain and talk to people about how masks work, that they work."

He urged the government to educate the public that one of the most "important things" was that "masks protect others."

Boris Johnson announced the government expects and recommends face coverings to be worn in crowded areas, such as public transport.

The move marks a more cautious message to the public from Health Secretary Sajid Javid ahead of "freedom day" on July 19 in response to soaring coronavirus cases.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the legal requirement for face coverings would be scrapped and said it would "depend on the circumstances" whether or not he would continue to wear one.

He added: "I think that what we're trying to do is move from universal Government diktat to relying on people's personal responsibility.

"Clearly there's a big difference between travelling on a crowded Tube train and sitting, late at night, in a virtually empty carriage on the main railway line."

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both previously confirmed that they planned to stop wearing masks when it is no longer legally required.

Environment Secretary George Eustice also said he was looking forward to ditching his mask as soon as there was not a "legal compulsion" to wear one.

Charities representing people with weakened immune systems have previously expressed dismay that members of the public will be able to ditch face masks from next week.

The MS Society and Blood Cancer UK criticised the Government over the support available for those still vulnerable to the virus, adding that July 19 would not mark "freedom day" for many.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers
Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says
Sir Graham was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Sir Graham Brady urges PM to 'hold firm' with plans for July 19 unlocking
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'

10 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

16 hours ago

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has stressed any relaxation of Covid rules to Level 0 requires "care and caution".

Nicola Sturgeon to confirm if Scottish Covid-19 restrictions will ease on 19 July
The cryptocurrency is increasingly being used in money laundering activity

Detectives make UK's largest ever seizure of Bitcoin

It is the second fire in a Covid ward in the country this year

Dozens killed as fire sweeps through Covid ward in Iraq

Doctors are warning of the long-term effects of long covid on children

Doctors warn of serious mental effects on children with long Covid ahead of 19 July
Leading doctors have hit out at Boris Johnson for pressing ahead with the 19 July Freedom Day

'Irresponsible': Senior doctors condemn PM's 19 July lockdown easing
The rainbow coloured monkey has attracted criticism online

Backlash after actor in bare-bottomed rainbow monkey costume appears at London library
Tyrone Mings hit out at the home secretary over her response to racial abuse

'Don't stoke fire then pretend to be disgusted': Mings blasts Patel over racism response
Police have arrested two people after the stabbing

Two arrested after teenager is fatally stabbed in 'moped incident'
A senior WHO official was upset at how many people were allowed in Wembley

'Devastating': WHO Covid official hits out after seeing Wembley's Euro 2020 crowd
Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks

Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks