Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

7 February 2022, 09:29 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 09:36

By Sam Sholli

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be "off limits" as he hits out at "very undignified and unfair" reports.

Mr Javid's words have come after Mrs Johnson has insisted that she "plays no role in Government" and has been targeted by "enemies" of the Prime Minister in a "brutal briefing campaign".

Mrs Johnson made the statement after Lord Ashcroft, who is set to release a biography on the 33-year-old, claimed his research had suggested Mrs Johnson's "behaviour is preventing [Boris Johnson] from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve".

Speaking to Sajid Javid, Nick Ferrari said: "You'll have seen disobliging reports over the weekend that seem to suggest she's almost like a modern day Lady Macbeth - [that] she runs a court, she influences the Prime Minister, she controls his mobile phone - is that the Carrie Johnson or Carrie Symonds of course that you once knew?"

The Health Secretary said: "No, not all. And these reports, I've got to say Nick, they really do concern me because I just happen to think that a politician's...partner should be off limits.

"It's not about the partner. It's about the politician.

"By all means have a go at me, talk to me, say what you like - your listeners can do that. But I consider my wife would be off limits.

"And I think this is very undignified and unfair."

