Sajid Javid: The people on the deportation flight to Jamaica are serious criminals

Sajid Javid defended the government's decision to deport dozens of people to Jamaica, even if they'd lived in the UK for most of their lives.

The deportation flight to Jamaica went ahead this morning, but with fewer detainees than planned.

A Court of Appeal judge ordered the Home Office last night not to deport many of them, amid concerns over their access to legal advice. More than 50 were originally thought to have been due on the flight.

Nick Ferrari asked if he backed the decision and the Chancellor was adamant they have made the right decision.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Sajid Javid. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Javid said: "This flight is very similar to the one I sent to Jamaica when I was Home Secretary in February. It's all about protecting the public. That is our number one priority.

"Every single person on this flight is a foreign national offender. They have all committed serious offences, things like manslaughter, rape, dealing in Class A drugs.

"They are not British nationals and not a single one is a member of the Windrush generation."