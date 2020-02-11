Sajid Javid: The people on the deportation flight to Jamaica are serious criminals

11 February 2020, 09:54 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 10:27

Sajid Javid defended the government's decision to deport dozens of people to Jamaica, even if they'd lived in the UK for most of their lives.

The deportation flight to Jamaica went ahead this morning, but with fewer detainees than planned.

A Court of Appeal judge ordered the Home Office last night not to deport many of them, amid concerns over their access to legal advice. More than 50 were originally thought to have been due on the flight.

Nick Ferrari asked if he backed the decision and the Chancellor was adamant they have made the right decision.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Sajid Javid
Nick Ferrari spoke to Sajid Javid. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Javid said: "This flight is very similar to the one I sent to Jamaica when I was Home Secretary in February. It's all about protecting the public. That is our number one priority.

"Every single person on this flight is a foreign national offender. They have all committed serious offences, things like manslaughter, rape, dealing in Class A drugs.

"They are not British nationals and not a single one is a member of the Windrush generation."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Storm Ciara update: Iain Dale and weatherman compare disastrous experiences

Storm Ciara update: Iain Dale and weatherman compare disastrous experiences

14 hours ago

Iain Dale received a call on-air from Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long-Bailey calls into Iain Dale to explain why she should be next Labour leader

4 days ago

Iain Dale Interviews: Dave Ward

Iain Dale interviews: union boss Dave Ward

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Identity of man linked to 11 British coronavirus cases revealed

Jurgen Klinsmann resigns as Hertha Berlin boss after 10 weeks

Coronavirus: Search for Brighton patients treated by infected healthcare workers

Lyra McKee murder: Four men arrested under Terrorism Act