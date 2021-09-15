Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

15 September 2021, 11:21

By Tim Dodd

Health Secretary Sajid Javid didn't rule out the potential for vaccine passports to be introduced to go to the pub this winter, when speaking to Nick Ferrari.

It comes as Mr Javid told the Commons yesterday that the government is "not going ahead with any plans" to introduce vaccine passports but that "to keep it in reserve is the right thing to do".

Read more: Boris Johnson drops plan for vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events

Nick Ferrari asked: "Are we going to see vaccine passports to go to the pub Secretary of State?"

"No, I don't believe we are, unless... If something happens that means that we have to take further measures, then we will," Mr Javid said.

"And that may well include vaccine passports as a reserve measure.

"There may be a new variant that may be infectious, and god forbid, it might be a vaccine-escape variant... In that situation we have to be ready to take further action."

Read more: Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-officer tells LBC

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-DCI tells LBC
Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours
Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
The furious mother was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo
'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter over chaotic M25 protests

'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter
The Work and Pensions Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Thérèse Coffey 'not aware' of report saying tax hike could prompt family breakdown

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/09 | Watch again

18 hours ago

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A girl was found dead in a house in Ealing.

Murder probe as girl, 5, found dead in London home

A police officer asks the protesters if they 'need anything'

Police filmed asking M25 eco protesters if they 'need anything'
Boris Johnson is set to announce changes to his Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

Cabinet reshuffle will take place today, No10 source tells LBC
Boris Johnson is set to make a huge overhaul of the Cabinet.

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Gavin Williamson axed as education secretary
Terry Lubbock died from cancer.

Terry Lubbock, father of man found dead in Barrymore’s pool, dies aged 76
The owner came head-to-head with Insulate Britain.

Furious cafe owner refuses to take cash from whip round organised by M25 eco protesters
Sajid Javid said only 30% his staff are behind their desks and working in the office.

'We don't have enough desks': Health Sec admits just 30% of staff are back in the office
Climate protesters blocked the M25 motorway for the second time today

Eco mob brings chaos to M25 as cars crash and drivers tell LBC 'we’ll lose our jobs'
NHS worker stuck on way home from night shift due to Insulate Britain protesters

Tired NHS worker stuck on way home from night shift due to Insulate Britain protest
Boris Johnson is being urged to do everything possible to avoid using his 'Plan B'

Don't deploy Covid 'Plan B': Pubs and shops warn it would 'devastate' recovery