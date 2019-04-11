David Davis Warns Of “Unbelievable” Consequences If Brexit Isn’t Delivered

11 April 2019, 11:22 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 12:48

The former Brexit Secretary said that the only way Theresa May's "terrible" deal would get through the Commons is with changes to the Irish backstop.

The Prime Minister has accepted a delay to Brexit until Halloween after EU leaders offered her another extension to Article 50.

At a late-night Brussels summit yesterday, leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states agreed to give the prime minster six and half more months to get her Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons.

If Mrs May is able to get the deal approved by Parliament before the 31st October, the UK could exit the European Union earlier.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis has already voted for Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement twice.

When Nick Ferrari asked whether he would back it again, Mr Davis said: "I don't like the damn thing. I think it's a terrible deal".

But to avoid being "stuck in limbo for months", he admitted that he would support it and that this would help the country proceed to the "next stage of negotiations and the future trading relationship".

David Davis
Picture: LBC

The Conservative MP also said: "The only way this will get through is if she gets an amendment to the Northern Ireland amendment, instead of the backstop that keeps us in forever.

"She doesn't show any sign of doing that, in which case she will put it back to the House of Commons, and it will lose again".

He fears that the "price the political establishment will pay if we don't deliver Brexit will be unbelievable".

Mr Davis blamed the delay on politicians who have "undermined negotiations". He has previously insisted that leaving the European Union without a deal is "not a frightening prospect".

