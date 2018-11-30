Second Brexit Referendum Could Be Held On 30th May, Justine Greening Says

30 November 2018, 11:41 | Updated: 30 November 2018, 11:54

Remain supporting MP Justine Greening has called for a second referendum if Theresa May’s deal is voted down - and she says there should be three questions on the ballot paper.

The former education secretary told Nick Ferrari that Britain’s departure date, currently scheduled for 29th March 2019, should be delayed in order to hold the vote.

“Parliament is in gridlock,” the MP for Putney said on Friday. “You have to find an alternative route through.

“You’d probably need to extend Article 50 for four months to the 29th July and that would give us time to have a referendum.

“My calculations show you could have one on the 30th May and that would mean we finally resolve a passage on the way forward with Brexit.”

Justine Greening told Nick Ferrari how a second referendum could be held
Justine Greening told Nick Ferrari how a second referendum could be held. Picture: LBC

Ms Greening said that it would not simply be another “in” or “out” referendum, but this time with three questions:

- Accept the Prime Minister’s deal

- Leave with no deal and do a free trade agreement later

- Remain on the existing terms

Nick was quick to point out: “Suppose the percentages of your three were; 33%, 33% plays 34% - are you honestly saying that’s the solution?”

“No I’m not saying that’s the solution, Nick,” the Tory backbencher said.

“What I’m saying is you should then have a first and second preference vote, just like you do for a Mayor and that will help us find the consensus.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Gavin Shuker admitted a no-deal Brexit was now the most likely outcome

Labour MP Calling For Second Referendum Admits No-Deal Is Most Likely

23 hours ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale Slams Bank Of England’s Mark Carney Over “Project Fear Mark Two”

1 day ago

Nadhim Zahawi joined Iain Dale for an LBC phone-in on Tuesday

“Just Be Honest!” Nursery Manager Grills Children’s Minister Over Funding

2 days ago