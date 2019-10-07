Will A Second Whistleblower Emerging Affect Trump Impeachment Case?

Thomas Gift reflects on the news that a second whistleblower has come forward in the impeachment case against US President Donald Trump.

The lecturer in Political Science at UCL and a Visiting Fellow at the LSE US Centre told Nick Ferrari: "I think foundationally I don't think this will change the game a whole lot.

"I mean there's already been quite a lot of information that has been disclosed as a result of the first whistleblower. We already have the memorandum of the telephone conversation, detailing the minutes and conversation that the President had with the president of Ukraine.

But certainly it's reinforcing and it keeps this narrative up and keeps it in the news. Democrats are going to point to it as more evidence that the President has engaged in wrongdoing."

Will A Second Whistleblower Emerging Affect Trump Impeachment Case? Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari asked: "Many people say we've heard this before. We've had the Russia investigation, we had Stormy Daniels. It doesn't seem to land a blow. Do you sense there's more here?"

Gift responded: "Well, I think you're right. I think Donald Trump is often referred to as the teflon President because nothing seems to stick to him. It could be different but i think it's unlikely to be different. He has such a strong hold in his Republican base that I think many Republicans are just unwilling to challenge the President.

In recent days, we've seen some lone voices, including senator Mitt Romney, speak out against some of the President's actions as wrong and as a flagrant abuse of his power. But, by and large, most Republicans have been silent."