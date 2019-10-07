Will A Second Whistleblower Emerging Affect Trump Impeachment Case?

7 October 2019, 11:40

Thomas Gift reflects on the news that a second whistleblower has come forward in the impeachment case against US President Donald Trump.

The lecturer in Political Science at UCL and a Visiting Fellow at the LSE US Centre told Nick Ferrari: "I think foundationally I don't think this will change the game a whole lot.

"I mean there's already been quite a lot of information that has been disclosed as a result of the first whistleblower. We already have the memorandum of the telephone conversation, detailing the minutes and conversation that the President had with the president of Ukraine.

But certainly it's reinforcing and it keeps this narrative up and keeps it in the news. Democrats are going to point to it as more evidence that the President has engaged in wrongdoing."

Will A Second Whistleblower Emerging Affect Trump Impeachment Case?
Will A Second Whistleblower Emerging Affect Trump Impeachment Case? Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari asked: "Many people say we've heard this before. We've had the Russia investigation, we had Stormy Daniels. It doesn't seem to land a blow. Do you sense there's more here?"

Gift responded: "Well, I think you're right. I think Donald Trump is often referred to as the teflon President because nothing seems to stick to him. It could be different but i think it's unlikely to be different. He has such a strong hold in his Republican base that I think many Republicans are just unwilling to challenge the President.

In recent days, we've seen some lone voices, including senator Mitt Romney, speak out against some of the President's actions as wrong and as a flagrant abuse of his power. But, by and large, most Republicans have been silent."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Takes On European Parliament Vice President Over Brexit Proposal

Iain Dale Forced To Correct European Parliament Vice President Over Brexit Proposal

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

4 days ago

A Trade Deal With UK Could Be A "Matter of Months Away", Says Australian High Commissioner

A UK Trade Deal Could Be A "Matter of Months Away", Says Australian High Commissioner

5 days ago

LBC Latest

What Is The Benn Act And Why Has The Government Been Taken To Court?

What Is The Benn Act And Why Has The Government Been Taken To Court?

Leicester Police start inquiries into Hamza Choudhury racist abuse on social media

Anne Sacoolas: PM prepared to press Trump over crash death suspect's immunity
Police Chief Promises "We Learned Our Lessons On Extinction Rebellion"

Police Chief Promises "We Learned Our Lessons On Extinction Rebellion"