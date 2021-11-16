Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals

By EJ Ward

Security Minister Damian Hinds warns people spending more time online during the Covid lockdown could lead to an increase in individuals becoming radicalised.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast in the wake of a terror incident in Liverpool over the weekend the minister made his stark warning.

Nick asked the minister if the Covid lockdown, with more people isolated in their homes had lead to an increase in people being radicalised online.

Mr Hinds said one of the side effects of the Covid lockdown had been more people spending more time online.

This, he warned, could then lead to vulnerable people then having exposure to propaganda and terrorist material.

But, the minister said this had not been created by Covid, that it had been happening for quite some time.