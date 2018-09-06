Security Minister Says Russia Attack "More Johnny English Than James Bond"

6 September 2018, 15:06

The Security Minister told LBC that the Russian attack on the Skripals was not at all sophisticated and that the operatives have severely damaged the reputation of the GRU.

This comes after the announcement yesterday from the Prime Minister that there was "sufficient evidence" to charge two Russian Nationals for the Salisbury attacks and that these men were believed to be officers from Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Ben Wallace MP, Minister of State for Security was asked about the unsuccessful carrying out of the mission. He replied: “I wouldn’t work for, or with the GRU. They couldn’t run a bath.

"They were sent as soldiers to do a mission. They failed in that mission. They have ultimately damaged the reputation of their own agency and the Russian State.”

Nick questioned him on the somewhat ridiculous nature of the operation asking: “This is more Keystone Cops than Kremlin isn’t it?”

Mr Wallace agreed, responding: “More Johnny English than James Bond, I think.”

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

The Minister was also quick to call out the Opposition Leader's response to the new findings, stating: “I’m still waiting for Jeremy Corbyn to condemn the Russian state.

"He's weak on anything to do with security. I think he has invited Russia to help with the investigation, which is like inviting the fox into the hen house.”

Nick did however ask why Prime Minister May said that the attacks were only “almost certainly” approved by President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Wallace was clear on his view that it was in fact the work of the Russian President saying: “President Putin is responsible for the actions of his intelligence agencies. The Russian State clearly supported this mission."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Labour's Peer Tells Brexiteer NOT To Vote Labour

Labour's Peer Tells Brexiteer NOT To Vote Labour

18 hours ago

Cross Question, Our New Political Debate: Watch Live

Cross Question, Our New Political Debate: Watch In Full

1 day ago

The Vamps' James McVey Comforts Brave 13-Year Old Bullied At School

The Vamps' James McVey Comforts Brave 13-Year Old Bullied At School

1 day ago