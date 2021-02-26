'Shamima Begum shouldn't be allowed back into the UK, make her appeal by Zoom'

By EJ Ward

With the Supreme Court set to rule over the controversial case of Shamima Begum who's trying to return to the UK in order to challenge the removal of her British citizenship, one LBC listener had a solution.

Brendan from Hartlepool called to tell LBC's Nick Ferrari he didn't think she should be let back in "in the slightest."

But, he said if she wised to pursue her appeal then she should "do it by Zoom."

Brendan pointed out that during the pandemic many people have resorted to using video conferencing facilities in order to communicate instead of face to face.

When Nick pointed out that Begum's lawyers have said she should be able to appear in person in court the LBC listener had a quick retort.

"Well, she wouldn't be allowed to be in court anyway would she?" pointing out the courts were restricting access during the lockdown.

Later today Begum will find out if she can potentially return to the UK to pursue an appeal against the removal of her British citizenship when the Supreme Court rules on her case.

She was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in February 2015.

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Begum, now 21, is challenging the Home Office's decision to remove her British citizenship and wants to be allowed to return to the UK to pursue her appeal.